TikTok Prankster Mizzy Pleads Not Guilty to Breaching Online Posting Ban

TikTok influencer Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, has pleaded not guilty to breaching an order that prohibits him from posting content online. The 18-year-old appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court where he is facing four charges related to his online activities.

Mizzy’s trial is scheduled to take place on October 26th, and he has been released on bail until then. The charges against him stem from his posts on TikTok, a popular social media platform known for its short-form videos.

The terms of the order prevent Mizzy from posting any content online or using social media platforms. This order was likely imposed due to previous incidents or violations that occurred on his social media accounts.

Mizzy’s not guilty plea suggests that he denies any wrongdoing and believes he has not breached the order. However, it will be up to the court to review the evidence presented and determine whether he has violated the terms of the ban.

It’s worth noting that Mizzy has gained a significant following on TikTok, where he is known for his pranks and humorous content. His videos often attract a large number of views and interactions from users.

As the trial is scheduled for October 26th, further updates regarding Mizzy’s case will likely emerge after the court proceedings. In the meantime, fans and followers of the TikTok influencer will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the trial.

