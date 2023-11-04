A Glimpse Inside the Illicit World of a Queens Brothel

A notorious Queens brothel has found an audacious way to advertise its business on social media. The seedy establishment is being brazenly promoted as a place with “really good, delicious” women. Although the video showcasing the brothel was posted on TikTok, it has since gained widespread attention.

Rather than providing direct quotes from the video, it’s worth noting that the clip exhibits several lingerie-clad women surrounded lounging men. The dimly lit rooms are adorned with neon lights projected onto the walls, creating an atmosphere that is both alluring and illicit.

Located in Corona, Queens, the alleged brothel has seen a constant stream of visitors. On a single day, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., approximately 20 men were seen entering and exiting the premises. One man was even spotted wearing an MTA jacket, indicating that individuals from various walks of life are patronizing the establishment.

Public records reveal that the property is owned Fresh Meadows Park Phoenix LLC, a company whose registered agents remain undisclosed. Despite attempts to contact the owners, they have remained elusive.

The increasing prevalence of brothels in the city can be attributed, in part, to a lack of enforcement law enforcement agencies. The NYPD and city prosecutors have shifted their focus away from arresting prostitutes and instead concentrate on targeting sex buyers. However, this promise has not resulted in an improvement overall, according to Taina Bien-Aime, the executive director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.

Corona has long been known as a hotspot for prostitution and trafficking, particularly for women who are trafficked from Central and Latin America. Bien-Aime suggests that the situation has worsened due to the lawlessness that has been observed in New York City.

Ironically, this brothel is located just one mile away from Roosevelt Avenue, infamous for its stretch of brothels nicknamed the “Market of Sweethearts,” which was previously exposed The New York Post.

While Mayor Eric Adams blames the rise in prostitution in the neighborhood on an influx of female Venezuelan migrants struggling to find work in the city, it’s uncertain whether these migrants are victims of sex trafficking or willingly participating in the sex trade to make ends meet.

This case serves as a reminder of the consequences of a society where individuals feel forced to resort to illegal activities due to economic hardships and limited opportunities. The exploitation of vulnerable populations continues to perpetuate an underground industry that thrives on desperation and lack of enforcement.

