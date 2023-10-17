Arthur Hill Launches New Podcast “Mummy’s Boy” with Audio Always

Arthur Hill, known for his comedic sketches and impressions on social media, is teaming up with award-winning production company Audio Always to launch a new podcast titled “Mummy’s Boy.” In this podcast, Arthur returns to his childhood home to have conversations with his mother, Lisa Hill, about his life as a TikTok comedy star and musician.

The podcast will not only feature Arthur guiding his mother through the world of social media and viral videos but also receiving valuable advice from her. Each week, Arthur will spend an hour at the kitchen table with his mom, sharing stories and catching up on his latest endeavors.

In addition to their one-on-one conversations, Arthur will also invite some of his friends from the online world to join them for tea. The first few episodes will feature YouTuber ArthurTV and musician Thomas Headon, with more notable guests planned for future episodes.

Arthur expresses his excitement for the podcast, acknowledging his mother’s role in his success and teasing the chaos that will ensue during their longer recording sessions. Lisa Hill, equally enthusiastic, looks forward to gaining a better understanding of her son’s life and connecting with his fans.

The podcast, “Mummy’s Boy with Arthur Hill,” will be part of the Audio Always Originals network, which includes podcasts like “Help I Sexted My Boss” and “Secret Mum Club.” Commercial opportunities for the podcast will be available through Acast.

The launch of “Mummy’s Boy” is highly anticipated Arthur’s massive following, and the collaboration between Arthur Hill, Lisa Hill, and Audio Always is expected to reach new audiences and broaden their reach.

Listeners can tune in to the first episode on October 18th on major podcasting platforms worldwide.

