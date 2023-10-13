The Impact of Javier Milei’s Comments on Argentina’s Currency Value

Last Sunday’s presidential debate marked the culmination of a charged campaign leading up to the general elections in Argentina. However, it was the aftermath of the debate that truly captured attention. Libertarian candidate Javier Milei’s description of the peso as being worth less than “excrement” led to a significant devaluation of the currency on parallel markets. As a result, Milei faced widespread condemnation and accusations of treason from various political and economic figures.

While the debate itself failed to produce a clear winner, leftist candidate Myriam Bregman garnered the least objection with her performance. However, her polling numbers remain low, similar to non-Kirchnerist Peronist Juan Schiaretti. Economy Minister and candidate Sergio Massa faced intense scrutiny during the debate, with criticisms directed at current levels of poverty, inflation, pensions, debt, and GDP.

Massa focused on projecting optimism and emphasizing that a new government would begin on December 10, distancing himself from the current administration. He highlighted the potential repercussions for women, workers, and social equality under a Milei presidency, arguing that exploitation and exclusion would prevail.

On the other hand, Patricia Bullrich appeared unfocused in her debate performance, resorting to attacks on Massa and attempting to portray him as a puppet of the corrupt Kirchnerism. While she made promises of profound change, her lack of specific policies undermined her credibility.

As for Milei, he presented himself in a more composed manner, trying to project calm and consideration. However, some of his economic takes were incoherent, particularly regarding climate change and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Milei’s real bombshell came after the debate when he advised radio listeners not to renew fixed-term deposits in pesos, describing the currency as being worth less than “excrement.” This statement led to a rapid devaluation of the peso on parallel markets.

Argentina has experienced currency crises in the past, with a run on the peso in 2001 leading to widespread protests and the collapse of multiple presidencies. Milei’s comments drew condemnation from various political figures, with President Alberto Fernández even lodging a judicial complaint against him for public intimidation.

While Milei’s intentions regarding the currency crisis remain unknown, his comments have undoubtedly caused economic instability and reduced faith in the peso. This situation has unexpectedly propelled him to the forefront of the electoral pack as an “outsider” promising drastic change.

With the elections just nine days away, it remains uncertain if there will be a runoff or if Milei can secure a win in the first round. However, market actors are likely to be jittery in the coming week, presenting a potential opportunity for Milei to capitalize on.