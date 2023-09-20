TikTok Expands Austin Office with Renovation of 85,000 Square Feet

TikTok, the popular social media company, is set to expand its presence in Austin, Texas. According to filings with the state, TikTok will be renovating four floors, totaling approximately 85,000 square feet, at 300 Colorado in downtown’s Warehouse District. The company plans to invest $17 million in the renovation project.

The floors TikTok will occupy are 27, 28, 29, and 32, with a target completion date of March. The design of the office buildout will be handled IA Interior Architects. This expansion comes after TikTok hired JLL to sublease the top six floors of the building in April. The initial offering amounted to 126,000 square feet at a price of $39 per square foot for shell space.

The average asking price for subleased office space in Austin’s central business district is a little over $35 per square foot, according to Transwestern. In comparison, direct-lease asking rents are over $69 per square foot. TikTok’s move indicates its intention to grow its workforce in Austin, as the company currently has 55 job openings in the area.

TikTok’s acquisition of the space at 300 Colorado initially started as a sublease in February 2022, following Parsley Energy’s acquisition Pioneer Natural Resources. The building itself was developed Cousins Properties in partnership with Riverside Resources and Ironwood Real Estate, which were later acquired for $162.5 million in December 2021.

The Austin office sublease market currently has over 6.3 million square feet of available space, with approximately 1.6 million square feet available for sublease in downtown. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has the largest sublease offering of almost 582,000 square feet at Sixth and Guadalupe, followed State Farm’s 317,000-square-foot space in Northwest Austin’s Robinson Ranch.

