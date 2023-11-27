TikTok Embraces Longer Videos to Boost Creators’ Revenue

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, is diverging from its signature style and encouraging creators to produce longer videos in an effort to enhance monetization opportunities. Traditionally known for its snackable clips that users can swiftly scroll through, TikTok is now pushing for videos that are at least a minute long, resembling the format popularized YouTube.

Earlier this year, TikTok introduced its Creativity Program, which required videos to exceed one minute in length in order for creators to earn money. This initiative replaced the previous $2 billion Creator Fund and aimed to establish a more comprehensive ecosystem of monetization offerings for creators in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

TikTok’s decision to shift towards longer videos may come as a surprise considering the platform’s tremendous success with its original 15-second clips. Both Instagram and YouTube swiftly adopted this format through their features, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, respectively. YouTube’s parent company, Alphabet, has reported an average of 70 billion daily views on YouTube Shorts. However, it remains uncertain how longer videos will impact the overall user experience and the in-app scrolling behavior.

Despite potential concerns, the introduction of lengthier videos provides TikTok with additional advertising avenues and potential revenue streams. As part of the transition, the Creator Fund will cease operations on December 16, making way for the Creativity Program to support creators of varying skill levels. This program offers resources and tools, including an updated dashboard, revenue estimates, video metrics, and analytics, to assist creators in building their following and generating more income.

Currently, the Creativity Program is only available to eligible users invitation. However, the plan is expected to expand to include all U.S. creators in the coming months. Creators who are at least 18 years old and have an account in good standing can upgrade to the program if they are active members of the Creator Fund.

The Creator Fund, introduced in 2020, was initially intended to enable short-form creators to monetize their content. TikTok pledged to allocate $1 billion over three years to influencers with thousands of views. However, some creators have expressed dissatisfaction with their earnings, stating that viral videos yielded only minimal compensation.

In contrast, creators participating in the Creativity Program are already reporting earnings in the thousands of dollars, according to Fortune. The program has been developed based on the insights and feedback garnered from the previous Creator Fund, emphasizing TikTok’s commitment to rewarding creators and enhancing the overall user experience. The Creativity Program is currently active in the U.S., France, and Brazil, with upcoming launches in additional regions.