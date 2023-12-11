ByteDance-Owned TikTok to Acquire Majority Stake in Tokopedia

ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok announced today its plans to acquire a majority stake in Tokopedia, a leading Indonesian digital platform. The deal is part of a larger collaboration between two of Indonesia’s most popular platforms. TikTok will take a 75.01% controlling stake in Tokopedia and has committed to invest over $1.5 billion in the company to support its future growth.

“The shopping features within the TikTok app in Indonesia will be operated and maintained the enlarged entity,” the statement said, highlighting the strategic alignment of the two platforms. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024, pending regulatory approval.

As part of the agreement, Tokopedia will acquire TikTok Shop’s Indonesia business for $340 million, in addition to the $1.5 billion investment from TikTok. This move aims to strengthen Tokopedia’s position in the Indonesian market and expand its reach in the e-commerce sector.

The partnership between TikTok and Tokopedia will pave the way for exciting opportunities in live commerce, leveraging TikTok’s extensive user base and Tokopedia’s e-commerce expertise. The collaboration will begin with a pilot period, closely supervised regulators, to ensure compliance with local regulations.

To kick-start their partnership, TikTok and Tokopedia will launch a joint campaign on December 12th as part of the ‘Beli Lokal initiative’ program, an initiative the Indonesian government to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This campaign aims to promote local businesses and drive economic growth.

News of the potential collaboration between ByteDance and Tokopedia had been circulating in the media, and the announcement today confirms that the deal is in its final stages. This partnership signals a significant development in the Indonesian e-commerce market and sets the stage for further innovation and growth.