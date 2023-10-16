TikToker Keegan Gordon Aims to Make a Difference Giving Back

Keegan Gordon, a South African TikToker, has gained popularity on the platform using his account to give back to those in need. He has already given away thousands paying for people’s shopping, and now he has even bolder ambitions. Gordon wants to buy a car for someone and pay someone’s rent for a year. He hopes to use his large following on TikTok to make these charitable acts possible.

Social media philanthropy has become a common trend, with many content creators using their platforms to raise money and awareness for important causes. Gordon joined TikTok in 2019 with the intention of gaining a following, but he soon realized that he wanted to do more with his platform. After taking a year-long hiatus from social media, he decided to come back with a new purpose.

The idea to start giving back came to Gordon on a spur of the moment while he was in a shop with a friend. They decided to buy someone’s groceries and filmed the act, which quickly went viral. Since then, Gordon has continued to make videos of similar acts of kindness, attracting a large audience who eagerly await his next giveaway.

Some viewers have compared Gordon’s content to that of Jimmy Donaldson, also known as Mr Beast, who is known for his extravagant acts of charity. However, Gordon humbly acknowledges that he still has a long way to go to live up to that name.

Despite the potential backlash of sharing charitable acts online, Gordon hasn’t received any negative feedback. He ensures that the subjects of his videos are comfortable with being filmed and that they understand his intentions. His favorite video so far was with a child named Wanda, who showed immense gratitude for the small gesture of receiving R100.

While Gordon can fund these videos himself, he hopes to partner with a brand to amplify his impact. His goal for the next year is to give away a car and pay someone’s rent for a year, spreading kindness and making a difference in the lives of others.

