Personal Trainer Embraces Stammer as His Superpower

Joe Dilling, a personal trainer, proudly considers his stammer as his superpower. Despite facing obstacles throughout his life due to his speech disorder, Joe has embraced self-acceptance and positivity, which is evident in his TikTok and Instagram posts. This journey towards self-acceptance has taken him 18 years to achieve.

Joe’s stammer began at the age of five, with no apparent cause. As a child, he was not fully aware of his stammer, but it was noticed adults. This affected his confidence and made him hesitant to engage in public speaking or answer questions in class.

Joe explains that having a stammer feels like a block; he knows what he wants to say, but the words do not come out easily. Stammering, also known as stuttering, affects around 1%-3% of the adult population, with men being four times more likely to experience it than women.

Dealing with other people’s reactions and advice has been a part of Joe’s stammering experience. Unsolicited advice, such as taking deep breaths or trying to slow down speech, can be frustrating for individuals who stammer, as they have likely already tried these strategies without success. Some have even suggested that Joe try singing, as he does not stammer while singing. However, Joe acknowledges that this is not a practical solution.

Living with a stammer also means having others finish sentences on their behalf, which can be annoying and prevent individuals from fully expressing themselves. Joe emphasizes the importance of reaching a positive mindset and accepting one’s stammer. During the Covid lockdowns, he started sharing his journey on social media, receiving support and encouragement from others who stammer.

When it comes to dating and job interviews, Joe believes in being upfront about his stammer. He believes that having a stammer does not have to limit one’s career options, as he has successfully pursued jobs that involve public speaking. As a personal trainer at Force Strength & Conditioning, Joe confidently leads circuit classes, even though it can be nerve-racking.

Joe’s advice for supporting someone who stammers is simple: treat them like anyone else. It is important to remember that individuals who stammer are normal people who simply have a speech disorder.

Sources: NHS Stammering Network