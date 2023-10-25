Breaking News: TikTok Ventures into Ticketing with “In The Mix” Global Music Event

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, continues to make waves in the music industry. After launching its subscription-only music streaming service to take on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon, the company is now exploring the ticketing market. Today, TikTok announced its first live global music event, “In The Mix,” which will not only bring together acclaimed artists but also offer event tickets for sale to its users.

Partnering with ticketing technology company Tickets.com, TikTok aims to provide an immersive and diverse experience for music lovers. The company spokesperson confirmed that “In The Mix” tickets will be available for purchase on TikTok’s new website, TikTokInTheMix.com. Pre-sale will commence on October 27, followed the general sale on November 2. With prices ranging from $25 to $60, TikTok aims to cater to a wide audience.

This new ticketing initiative TikTok comes on the heels of Spotify’s introduction of a ticket-selling website. While TikTok hasn’t integrated ticketing capabilities within its app yet, the company had earlier experimented with a program called “TikTok Tickets” in Thailand, where it successfully sold tickets for films and concerts.

Interestingly, TikTok also collaborated with Ticketmaster last year to offer an in-app discovery feature for events, enabling users to directly purchase Ticketmaster tickets through the app. With these ventures into ticketing, TikTok is positioning itself as a formidable competitor to established players in the event discovery market, including Spotify and Apple-owned Shazam, which recently announced its own concert browsing and discovery feature.

The highly anticipated “In The Mix” event, scheduled for December 10, promises to be a star-studded affair. Top artists such as Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Anitta, and an array of emerging talents from the TikTok Elevate program like Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber will grace the stage. Additionally, attendees can look forward to engaging in various activities inspired trending videos on TikTok’s For You feed.

For those unable to attend in person, TikTok will be streaming the event live across the globe via TikTok Live, ensuring that fans worldwide can enjoy the performances and join in the excitement. As TikTok tests the waters with “In The Mix,” its success in ticket sales may determine the future of the company’s events and potentially pave the way for a dedicated in-app ticketing platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I buy tickets for “In The Mix” on TikTok’s app?

Currently, tickets for “In The Mix” can only be purchased on TikTok’s official website, TikTokInTheMix.com. However, TikTok has previously collaborated with Ticketmaster for in-app ticket purchasing, so it’s possible that future events may offer this feature within the app.

2. How much do tickets for “In The Mix” cost?

Ticket prices for “In The Mix” range from $25 to $60, providing options for different budget ranges.

3. Who are the artists performing at “In The Mix”?

“In The Mix” will feature renowned artists including Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Anitta, as well as up-and-coming talents like Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber from the TikTok Elevate emerging artist program.

4. Will the event be livestreamed?

Yes, “In The Mix” will be streamed globally via TikTok Live, allowing audiences worldwide to tune in and enjoy the performances.

5. Will TikTok host future events after “In The Mix”?

The success of “In The Mix” in terms of ticket sales may influence TikTok’s decision to continue hosting its own events. If successful, the company might even consider creating a dedicated in-app ticketing page to compete with established music event discovery services.