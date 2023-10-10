TikTok Announces Inaugural TikTok Awards with BINGE Streaming Partnership

TikTok has revealed that it will be hosting its first-ever TikTok Awards, in partnership with entertainment streaming service BINGE. The awards ceremony, set to take place on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, will celebrate the most-watched creators, viral trends, and memorable moments on the platform from 2023.

The TikTok Awards, presented CeraVe, will feature beloved host Tony Armstrong, alongside media personality Abbie Chatfield and 2022 Creator of the Year Kat Clark. The event promises special music performances, international guests, and more. This year, TikTok has partnered with BINGE to stream the awards, expanding its audience and incorporating BINGE talent into the show.

Fiona King, marketing director at BINGE, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “BINGE customers love TikTok as a place to share and talk about the shows they are watching, and loving, from The White Lotus and anything with Pedro Pascal, to BINGE originals like Colin from Accounts. We are excited to stream the first TikTok Awards to our fast-growing customer base, showcasing the very creative and talented Australian TikTok community.”

The awards will also have the support of CeraVe, a brand with a strong presence on TikTok. Sophie Lacorne, senior brand manager at CeraVe, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “CeraVe has an ever-growing and highly dedicated TikTok community, and we are so excited to be part of the awards, which recognize the best TikTok creators in Australia & New Zealand.”

Simon Bates, director of content programming at TikTok Australia and New Zealand, expressed his excitement about the upcoming awards show, stating, “Our new awards format will showcase and celebrate a diverse group of Australia’s most talented creators. The show will be packed full of amazing performances and surprises. We’re also so pleased to partner with BINGE to extend the reach of the awards and showcase TikTok’s incredible Aussie creators to BINGE customers.”

