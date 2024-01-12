New collaboration seeks to enhance Indonesia’s digital talent

A new collaboration has been formed between GoTo Group, TikTok, and University Gadjah Mada to develop Indonesia’s digital talent. This partnership aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the country’s digital industry.

The collaboration will provide students and young professionals with access to training programs and resources that will enhance their digital skills and knowledge. Through workshops, online courses, and mentorship opportunities, participants will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain practical experience.

Indonesia has seen a rapid growth in its digital industry, with companies increasingly relying on digital channels for customer acquisition and engagement. However, the need for skilled professionals in this sector has outpaced the available talent pool. This collaboration aims to bridge that gap equipping individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the digital landscape.

TikTok, as one of the partners, brings its expertise in short-form video content creation and community engagement. The platform has a highly engaged audience, with a significant number of users discovering new products and brands through creator content. By leveraging TikTok’s reach and influence, participants in the training programs will gain insights into effective customer acquisition strategies.

GoTo Group, a leading technology company in Indonesia, brings its experience and industry knowledge to the collaboration. As the demand for digital services continues to grow in the country, GoTo Group recognizes the importance of developing a skilled workforce to meet these demands.

University Gadjah Mada, one of Indonesia’s top universities, will play a crucial role in providing academic support and resources for the training programs. Its expertise in research and education will ensure that the participants receive high-quality training that is aligned with industry standards.

This collaboration is a step towards strengthening Indonesia’s digital ecosystem and nurturing its future digital leaders. By investing in the development of digital talent, the partners hope to drive innovation, economic growth, and create new opportunities for the country.