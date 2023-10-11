TikTok Introduces New Mental Health Features for World Mental Health Day

To mark World Mental Health Day, TikTok has launched new features within the app to provide users with trusted and verified mental health resources. These resources, including information from the Cleveland Clinic, will appear directly on users’ “for you” pages as they scroll through the app. The addition of mental health content aims to contribute to the ongoing conversation around mental health and help reduce the stigma surrounding it.

Dr. Adam Borland, a Clinical Psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic, expresses his gratitude for the increasing willingness and ability of people to discuss mental health treatment and its benefits. The World Health Organization reveals that one in eight individuals worldwide live with a mental health disorder, a number that has seen a significant increase due to the impact of Covid-19, particularly in terms of depression and anxiety.

Ryn Linthicum, TikTok’s global policy lead for mental health, emphasizes that it is not only experts who can safely engage in conversations about mental health and provide referrals. The entire TikTok community has the opportunity to come together and support one another.

With the new features, TikTok users in the United States can now search for terms such as “depression,” “anxiety,” or “trauma” and find a screen displaying resources from the National Institute on Mental Health and the Cleveland Clinic. This localized and tailored information aims to provide immediate assistance and understanding for those seeking help.

Dr. Borland highlights the importance of accurate, real-time information about mental health online, especially for teenage users. The vast amount of information available on the internet often includes misinformation, making it difficult for individuals to determine trustworthy sources. By partnering with reputable institutions like the Cleveland Clinic, TikTok hopes to combat this issue and ensure that users have access to reliable resources.

Throughout the month, TikTok plans to connect over 40 neurological conditions and mental health illnesses to a dedicated resource page within the app. The goal is to create a community that supports one another, breaks down stigmas, and provides caring and helpful information.

To join the conversation and raise awareness for mental health, users are encouraged to use the hashtag #mentalhealthawareness. This hashtag, already with over 100 billion views, demonstrates the platform’s commitment to promoting mental health and well-being.

