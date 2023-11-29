New Focus for ByteDance: Scaling Back Video Games to Prioritize Social Media Apps

ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant behind the popular social media app TikTok, is reportedly making significant changes to its business strategy scaling back its video games division. According to recent reports, the company will be laying off approximately 1,000 employees from its gaming studios.

This restructuring move comes after ByteDance confirmed earlier in 2022 that layoffs would occur within its video game operations in Shanghai and Hangzhou. The latest announcement suggests a broader pullback with the winding down of Nuverse, the unit housing ByteDance’s gaming studios.

While some operations and staff will be retained, ByteDance will halt the development of unreleased games and might even sell off some existing titles. The company has cited a focus on its core business, which likely involves prioritizing its highly successful social media apps such as TikTok and Douyin (the Chinese equivalent).

ByteDance’s foray into the video game industry dates back to 2016, with investments into Nuverse starting in 2019. However, despite investing billions into video game companies, ByteDance has struggled to gain significant ground against competitors like Tencent and NetEase.

The move to scale back the video game division aligns with ByteDance’s long-term strategic growth goals. By narrowing its focus, the company aims to prioritize its social media platforms, which have garnered massive global popularity. TikTok, in particular, has become a cultural phenomenon, attracting millions of users worldwide.

As ByteDance proceeds with this restructuring plan, it is expected that layoffs will begin in December. In the meantime, popular games such as “Crystal of Atlan,” “Earth: Revival,” “One Piece: The Voyage / Fighting Path,” and “Dragonheir: Silent Gods” will continue to operate.

FAQ:

Q: Why is ByteDance laying off employees from its video games division?

A: ByteDance aims to restructure its business and prioritize its core areas of growth, namely its social media apps like TikTok.

Q: Will ByteDance continue to develop video games?

A: The company will halt the development of unreleased games and might sell off some existing titles.

Q: When will the layoffs begin?

A: The layoffs are expected to start in December.