TikTok Expands Office Space in Los Angeles County

Social media platform TikTok, owned ByteDance, is expanding its presence in Los Angeles County adding over 143,000 square feet of office space. The expansion deal includes a sublease agreement in Culver City, California.

ByteDance has increased its lease at C3 at Culver Pointe, a seven-story office building owned IDS Real Estate, adding 53,202 square feet. This brings the total leased space to 172,202 square feet. Additionally, the company is set to take over 90,049 square feet through a sublease at 900 Corporate Pointe, which is owned Northwood Investors and currently rented to Gen Digital.

The sublease agreement signed ByteDance was the fourth-largest office signing in Los Angeles during the third quarter. The company’s expansion was the seventh-largest in the region during the same period. These deals contribute to the total office leasing activity in Los Angeles County, which reached just under 3 million square feet in the quarter. While this is an increase from the previous quarter, it still falls below the volume seen in the same period last year.

The report from Savills, the market research firm, notes that leasing activity is expected to remain lower than pre-pandemic levels due to economic uncertainty and companies’ focus on cost control. However, the availability of sublease space, while historically high, may be plateauing as more space is taken off the market and existing lease terms expire.

This expansion TikTok reflects its continued growth and success in the social media landscape. With a significant increase in office space, the company can accommodate its expanding workforce and support its operations in Los Angeles County.

