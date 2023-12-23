Chinese Tech Giant ByteDance Admits Limited Use of OpenAI’s Technology for AI Development

Chinese tech company ByteDance has acknowledged its use of OpenAI’s technology in the development of its own AI models, albeit to a limited extent. This admission comes after OpenAI suspended ByteDance’s account due to concerns about the usage of its GPT data. According to a spokesperson from ByteDance, the company’s engineering team utilizes OpenAI’s GPT, along with other third-party models, strictly for evaluation and testing purposes only.

The spokesperson clarified that ByteDance has a license from Microsoft to use the GPT APIs and employs GPT to power products and features in markets outside China, where OpenAI services are not accessible. However, ByteDance emphasizes that its own self-developed AI model is exclusively used to power Doubao, a tool similar to ChatGPT that offers chat robots, writing assistance, and English learning support, but solely available within China.

The Verge recently reported that ByteDance had been “secretly” utilizing OpenAI’s technology to train its large language model (LLM) called Project Seed, which directly violates OpenAI’s terms of service. OpenAI explicitly prohibits users from developing rival AI models using ChatGPT output. Consequently, OpenAI suspended ByteDance’s account pending further investigation.

ByteDance documents obtained The Verge revealed that the company relied on OpenAI’s API throughout various stages of LLM development. However, a few months ago, ByteDance instructed its staff to stop using GPT-generated text, which coincided with the release of the model on its Doubao platform in China.

While several Chinese tech giants, including Baidu, Alibaba, and SenseTime, have already showcased their own ChatGPT-style tools, the use of OpenAI’s technology ByteDance adds to the US-China rivalry in emerging technologies.

OpenAI has emphasized that adherence to usage policies is crucial for all API customers to ensure responsible and ethical AI applications. While ByteDance’s use of the API was minimal, their account suspension allows for a thorough investigation to determine compliance. OpenAI will require necessary changes or terminate the account if violations are confirmed. As the development of AI models continues, the responsible and ethical use of innovative technologies remains a priority.