TikTok Parent Company ByteDance Restructuring its Gaming Business: What Does it Mean?

ByteDance, the parent company of popular social media platform TikTok, recently announced that it will be restructuring its gaming division. This move comes after the division, known as Nuverse, became one of the company’s core business units in 2021. While Nuverse initially competed against major Chinese gaming companies such as Tencent and NetEase, it is now scaling back its operations due to cost concerns.

The decision to restructure the gaming business was not an easy one for ByteDance. In a statement to TechCrunch, a ByteDance spokesperson explained, “We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to center on long-term strategic growth areas. Following a recent review, we’ve made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business.” This restructuring will likely result in a round of layoffs, although the exact number of affected employees has not been disclosed.

Nuverse, which grew to approximately 3,000 employees in 2021, has been a significant player in the gaming industry. ByteDance has also invested heavily in gaming acquisitions, including the $4 billion purchase of Shanghai-based studio Moonton known for its popular game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. However, recent reports suggest that ByteDance may divest this studio, indicating a shift in focus.

While ByteDance plans to wind down its Nuverse gaming brand, it will still retain certain portions of the team. Additionally, the company will continue to explore other areas of growth, such as its Pico AR/VR headset launched to compete with Meta’s Quest headsets in the Chinese market.

This restructuring of ByteDance’s gaming division showcases the dynamic nature of the industry and the need for companies to adapt to changing market conditions. As ByteDance navigates this transition, the future of its gaming endeavors remains uncertain.

