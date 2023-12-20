ByteDance Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Violating OpenAI’s Terms

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is facing allegations of violating OpenAI’s terms of service using its technology to develop rival large language models. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly using OpenAI’s API to gather data and build its own foundation model, codenamed Project Seed. This move has raised concerns as OpenAI’s rules explicitly forbid using their models’ output to develop rival models.

ByteDance is said to be acquiring access to OpenAI’s technology through Microsoft, which has similar rules in place. It has been regularly utilizing OpenAI’s API to support Project Seed’s development, including training and model evaluation. Internal conversations on ByteDance’s messaging platform, Lark, have reportedly discussed how to conceal evidence of this unauthorized use “whitewashing” it.

Developers at ByteDance, primarily based in China, are alleged to have masked their use of OpenAI’s API through data desensitization, a technique primarily used to protect business-sensitive or personal information. The Verge obtained information about this situation and OpenAI has confirmed that ByteDance’s ChatGPT account has been suspended, pending an investigation.

In response to the allegations, a ByteDance spokesperson stated that the company places great importance on following OpenAI’s terms of use. They claim to use OpenAI’s GPT to power products and features in non-China markets, but use their self-developed model, named Doubao, exclusively in China. ByteDance also explained that a small group of engineers had used OpenAI’s API for an internal experimental model that was never launched. However, they assert that this practice was promptly stopped in April and additional measures were implemented to ensure compliance with OpenAI’s rules.

Large Chinese tech companies, including ByteDance, Baidu, and Alibaba, have been racing to develop their own large language models in response to the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Just last week, China unveiled a new supercomputer designed for training AI models to support these local efforts. As the development and competition in this space continue to intensify, ensuring transparent and ethical use of AI technologies remains a crucial concern.