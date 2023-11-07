Pico Reevaluates VR Market Growth, Shifts Focus to Hardware, and Reduces VR Software Efforts

ByteDance-owned Pico, a prominent VR maker outside the U.S., is reevaluating its VR headset business and making significant changes to its operations. Pico Interactive CEO Zhou Hongwei acknowledged that the previously estimated market growth of the VR industry was overly optimistic. This realization has led Pico to shift its focus towards hardware development while drastically scaling back its VR software efforts.

In a companywide meeting, Hongwei informed Pico staff about the need for sweeping changes in headset production going forward. As a result, Pico’s hardware team will be working on creating new technologies, while the software team will be downsized or integrated into ByteDance’s larger product development team. Reports suggest that the company may cut “hundreds” of jobs.

Despite initial reports that ByteDance planned to abandon virtual reality, Pico had emphasized its commitment to the VR industry. However, the company has not made significant hardware announcements this year, unlike its release of the Pico 4 headset in the previous year. It had also laid off approximately 200 staff members in February.

This reevaluation of the VR market highlights the early stages of the industry’s development. To bring their ambitious VR/AR plans to fruition, companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) will likely need to invest billions of dollars. Meta recently launched the Meta Quest 3 headset, but it remains to be seen how well it will perform in terms of sales. Analysts speculate that Meta’s headset shipments for this year may be lower than anticipated, and the VR-focused Reality Labs division reported a significant third-quarter loss of $3.7 billion, bringing the total losses for 2022 to $21 billion.

As the VR industry continues to evolve, companies like Pico and Meta will need to adapt their strategies to meet the ever-changing demands and challenges of this emerging technology.