ByteDance Reports Operating Profit of $6 Billion in Q1 2023

ByteDance, the parent company of popular video-sharing platform TikTok, has reported an operating profit of nearly $6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal. This showcases a significant improvement from the previous year, underscoring the success of the company’s cost-cutting efforts. In contrast, ByteDance had experienced an operating loss of $7 billion in 2021.

Despite this impressive operating profit, ByteDance has faced a slowdown in revenue growth. In 2022, the company achieved a revenue increase of over 38%, reaching $85.2 billion. However, this growth rate is lower compared to the previous year when revenue surged nearly 80%. Nonetheless, ByteDance still managed to achieve over $20 billion in operating profit for the entire year.

ByteDance has included the offer to repurchase shares from its current employees as part of its financial disclosures. The proposed buyback price is set at $160 per share, and the company has revealed that it has 1.4 billion shares outstanding, reflecting a total valuation of $223.5 billion. However, this valuation indicates a decrease of approximately 26% in comparison to the $300 billion valuation reported a year ago.

In 2022, ByteDance’s remarkable $85.2 billion in sales landed slightly below Meta’s revenue of $116.6 billion, during the same period. Furthermore, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, reported revenue of $4.6 billion for the year 2022, while Pinterest reported revenue of $2.8 billion in the same period.

Overall, ByteDance’s strong operating profit demonstrates its ability to turn the tide after experiencing an operating loss in the previous year. While the company’s revenue growth has slowed down, it continues to perform well in generating significant operating profits.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal

– NASDAQ

– NYSE