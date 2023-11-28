New Strategies for Bytedance: Shifting Focus from Gaming to Social Video

Bytedance, the Chinese tech giant known for its ownership of TikTok, is making major changes to its operations, particularly in the gaming sector. Reports from Bloomberg, Reuters, and other tech news providers have revealed that Bytedance is planning to downsize its gaming division, which includes Nuverse, the publisher of the popular game “Marvel Snap.” As a result of this restructuring, approximately 1,000 jobs may be eliminated.

In a statement, a representative from ByteDance acknowledged the company’s decision, stating that they regularly review their businesses to prioritize long-term strategic growth areas. While the specifics of the restructuring are not yet known, it is clear that Bytedance intends to shift its focus away from mainstream video games. This move aligns with the company’s push towards social video platforms like TikTok and Douyin, as well as its expansion into e-commerce, music streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Nuverse, Bytedance’s gaming unit, has reportedly informed employees that it will halt the development of most games that have not yet been launched. Additionally, two recently released titles, “Crystal of Atlan” and “Earth: Revival,” may be sold to other publishers. However, Bytedance plans to retain its smaller social games activities that are integrated into Douyin.

This shift in strategy can be attributed to the increasing regulatory scrutiny faced the gaming industry in China. In recent years, authorities have implemented stricter measures to protect the well-being of young users, such as delaying license approvals and imposing restrictions on game-play minors. Although there are signs that regulations may be easing, analysts predict slower growth for the gaming market moving forward.

Bytedance’s decision to refocus its efforts on social video platforms and e-commerce aligns with current industry trends and its core strengths. Despite being a privately-held company, occasional financial disclosures indicate that Bytedance is rapidly growing, even rivaling Facebook owner Meta in terms of revenue. Reports suggest that Bytedance generated $85 billion in revenue in 2022 and $54 billion in the first half of 2023.

