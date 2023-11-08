ByteDance Offers Higher Price for Stock Options in Bid to Boost Employee Motivation

ByteDance, the parent company of popular short video app TikTok, is taking steps to bolster employee motivation and confidence after a challenging year. In a recent move, ByteDance has offered to repurchase stock options from its employees at a higher price than earlier this year.

According to sources, ByteDance notified its employees outside of the U.S. that it is willing to purchase restricted stock units (RSUs) or options for $160 each, which is an increase from the $155 price offered in April. This buyback program is optional and was previously offered to U.S. employees earlier this year as well.

RSUs and options are instruments that employees can purchase, which convert into actual shares if the company goes public or gets acquired. By offering a higher price for these stock options, ByteDance aims to provide liquidity and motivation to its employees.

This move comes at a challenging time for ByteDance, as the company has faced stricter regulations in China, a decline in valuation, and increased scrutiny over its popular app TikTok in the U.S. TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, recently faced questioning from U.S. lawmakers who expressed concerns about the handling of American user data.

While ByteDance remains a private company, this decision to repurchase stock options is not uncommon for private technology firms. It serves as a way for management to demonstrate their confidence in the future prospects of the business and allows early employees who purchased stock options at a lower price to potentially earn returns on their investment.

Overall, ByteDance’s offer to repurchase stock options at a higher price showcases the company’s commitment to supporting and motivating its employees during these challenging times. By providing increased liquidity through buyback programs, ByteDance aims to instill confidence and boost morale among its workforce.

