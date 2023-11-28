ByteDance Shifts Focus Away from Video Gaming, Resulting in Job Cuts

ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant known for TikTok, is making significant changes to its video gaming division that will result in job cuts. The company will be winding down Nuverse, the unit that houses its video game studios, in an effort to prioritize its core businesses. The decision was made internally and will take effect next month.

Nuverse will still maintain some operations, with a focus on exploratory initiatives. However, the company will halt the development of unreleased games and attempt to sell existing titles, including “Crystal of Atlan” and “Earth: Revival,” both of which were launched earlier this year.

ByteDance is also looking to find a buyer for Moonton, a video game studio it acquired in 2021. Moonton is best known for its popular mobile game “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” which has amassed over 1 billion installations and more than 100 million monthly active users.

The decision to scale back its gaming division comes as ByteDance aims to streamline its wider operations, including downsizing its virtual reality unit, Pico. Other major tech companies have also been forced to cut staff globally due to economic uncertainty caused the pandemic.

ByteDance had invested heavily in the game business but did not experience significant success. According to industry experts, producing blockbuster titles requires a substantial investment that ByteDance may not want to focus on at the moment.

The overall gaming industry is facing challenges, including declining mobile gaming revenue and rising user acquisition costs. Some publishers are reevaluating their strategies and realizing that desired returns may take longer than expected or even be unattainable.

ByteDance faces tough competition from industry leaders Tencent and NetEase, who collectively dominate China’s games market. The Nuverse arm accounts for just a small fraction of ByteDance’s total revenue and is estimated to be around 1% or less.

While the shift away from video gaming will have an impact on ByteDance, it is unlikely to significantly affect the company’s overall business. China remains the largest mobile and PC gaming market globally, and despite these changes, ByteDance will continue to operate in other lucrative areas.

