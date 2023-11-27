ByteDance Shifts Focus Away from Gaming, Prioritizes Core Businesses

ByteDance Ltd, the parent company of popular apps TikTok and Douyin, is making a strategic move to cut jobs and wind down its gaming brand Nuverse, signaling a shift in focus towards its core businesses. The decision comes as ByteDance faces tough competition from industry leader Tencent Holdings Ltd in the gaming sector.

Although ByteDance initially ventured into the gaming industry with hopes of disrupting social media giants like Meta Platforms Inc and Tencent, it failed to secure a significant market share. As a result, the company has gradually scaled back its gaming ambitions in recent years.

ByteDance intends to lay off several hundred employees, halt ongoing game development projects, and consider potential sales of existing titles. This move represents ByteDance’s largest retreat from the gaming industry, a sector once dominated Tencent and NetEase Inc.

A spokesperson for ByteDance stated that the decision to restructure the gaming business was made after a recent review aimed at focusing on long-term strategic growth areas. It is expected that the company will officially announce this restructuring on Monday.

The Chinese mobile gaming sector, the largest in the world, has faced challenges during the global downturn caused the COVID-19 pandemic. While Tencent has sustained growth, driven its industry-leading portfolio and resilient consumption in more affordable segments, ByteDance struggled to regain its footing.

ByteDance’s decision to prioritize its core businesses, such as short-video platforms and e-commerce, aligns with its efforts to adapt to changing market dynamics. The company has already begun shutting down in-house studios and slashing development jobs. Earlier this month, ByteDance also laid off nearly a quarter of its staff at its virtual-reality arm, Pico.

While ByteDance has had some successes in gaming, such as its action role-playing mobile game Crystal of Atlan and the hit card game Marvel Snap developed US studio Second Dinner, Tencent remains the undisputed leader in the industry. Tencent’s dominance is fueled its popular messaging service WeChat, which drives significant user traffic and allows the company to amass a vast content library through strategic acquisitions.

Overall, ByteDance’s strategic shift away from gaming highlights the challenges of the competitive and unpredictable nature of the industry. The company’s focus on consolidating and strengthening its core businesses reflects its commitment to long-term growth and adaptability in the ever-changing digital landscape.

