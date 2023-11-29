TikTok Pursues E-Commerce Permit in Indonesia Amidst Regulatory Challenges

Leading short-form video platform TikTok is actively seeking an e-commerce permit from the Indonesian government, according to the state news agency Antara. This latest development comes after Indonesia imposed a ban on e-commerce transactions via social media platforms in September, which posed a significant setback for TikTok. Indonesia, currently TikTok’s largest market for its TikTok Shop, witnessed online shopping becoming the most popular feature on the platform.

Indonesia’s new restrictions were primarily aimed at protecting its numerous small and medium enterprises from being overshadowed social commerce companies. TikTok has argued against these curbs, claiming that segregating e-commerce and social media would unfavorably impact its customers and merchants in Indonesia. TikTok Shop, an e-commerce business seamlessly integrated into the social media platform, allows creators and merchants to directly sell their products to TikTok users without redirecting them to third-party websites.

Deputy Trade Minister Jerry Sambuaga, speaking to Antara, acknowledged that TikTok had previously operated without proper compliance. Now, TikTok is actively addressing this issue seeking the necessary permits. Additionally, Sambuaga expressed openness to exploring potential partnerships between TikTok and local firms.

With over 125 million active monthly users in Indonesia, TikTok holds a significant presence in the country with a population exceeding 270 million. This move to secure an e-commerce permit reflects TikTok’s commitment to maintaining its foothold in the Indonesian market amidst regulatory challenges and evolving consumer expectations.

