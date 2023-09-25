TikTok’s October 1st Trend Explained: A Look at the Relationship Video Trend

TikTok users are eagerly anticipating October 1st on the app, but what exactly does this date signify? The latest trend has sparked curiosity among users, and if you’re feeling bitter about being single, this might not be for you. The phenomenon of making specific dates go viral on TikTok has been observed for a few years now. However, it’s important to note that the October 1st trend is not new; it has resurfaced in 2023, causing confusion once again.

The October 1st trend revolves around the song “we fell in love in October” Girl In Red. This track focuses on the experience of falling in love and being in a relationship with another girl. The lyrics that frequently appear in the videos include lines like “You look so pretty and I love this view / We fell in love in October / That’s why I love fall,” and “My girl, my girl, my girl / You will be my girl.” Although the trend has gained popularity within the WLW (Women Loving Women) community, men in relationships with women have also joined the trend posting tributes to their girlfriends on October 1st using the sound.

It’s worth noting that the October 1st trend isn’t exclusively for people in relationships. Many of the videos under this trend feature single individuals expressing their desire to be in a relationship and hoping to have someone post about them October 1st. A viral video with over 1 million views reads the caption, “Oh to get posted to this on October 1st.”

So, the question remains: Will you be posting about your girlfriend on October 1st, or will you find yourself at home, scrolling through the plethora of October 1st TikToks in the dark?

