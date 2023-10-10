TikTok Introduces Direct Post Feature for Seamless Video Sharing

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has unveiled a new feature called Direct Post that allows users to post videos directly from various editing apps. This feature aims to strengthen TikTok’s integration with third-party apps and build on its existing “Share to” functionality, which enables users to publish videos with unique hashtags from other apps.

With Direct Post, developers of third-party apps can not only upload video content to TikTok, but also benefit from additional options such as setting captions and audience settings within their own platform. These settings can then be transferred to TikTok with a single click. Moreover, the feature allows long-form video creators to schedule their content for publishing through social media management platforms.

By collaborating with popular editing apps such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Express, CapCut, Twitch, and SocialPilot, TikTok aims to leverage the advancements in the wider creativity app landscape. These apps, many of which utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology in video editing, enable TikTok users to enhance the quality of their content.

To use this feature, creators must authenticate their TikTok account within the selected third-party app. Additionally, the apps partnering with TikTok undergo a thorough auditing process to ensure compliance with Direct Post’s Content Posting API.

Adobe, a key partner for TikTok, now offers Direct Post from Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Express. Adobe’s VP of Creative Cloud product marketing, Deepa Subramaniam, emphasizes the need for creators to publish content in real-time and states that the new feature allows for increased speed and an uninterrupted creative workflow.

Other partners joining TikTok’s Direct Post include CapCut, a popular video editing tool from TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, as well as Twitch, which provides a Clip Editor for converting clips to portrait mode for direct sharing on TikTok. SocialPilot, a social media marketing tool, will also adopt Direct Post to cater to professionals, teams, agencies, and businesses in automating their social media posting.

TikTok’s API for creative tools and video editing apps will soon support photo uploads as well. This update opens up opportunities for developers to enhance the TikTok experience further.

Sources: [source1], [source2]

[Definitions:

– TikTok: A popular social media platform for sharing short-form videos.

– Direct Post: A feature on TikTok that enables users to post videos directly from third-party editing apps.

– APIs: Application Programming Interfaces, which allow different software systems to interact with each other.]