TikTok Expands its Music Integration with Third-Party Streaming Platforms

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app known for its role in promoting viral music hits, is now aiming to monetize its music integration feature. The newly launched “Add to Music App” feature allows users to save songs from TikTok directly to their preferred third-party music streaming services. Initially available to users in the U.S. and U.K., the feature is being rolled out in partnership with Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, with plans for expansion into more markets in the future.

While the terms of the agreements between TikTok and the streaming platforms have not been disclosed, it has been revealed that no money is changing hands. The primary objective of this feature is to enhance the overall user experience for music enthusiasts and increase the utility of TikTok as a platform for music discovery. However, TikTok also sees the potential to monetize its integration with streaming services through its SoundOn music marketing and distribution program for artists.

It’s worth noting that the “Add to Music App” feature is different from TikTok Music, a separate premium music-streaming service and app that is currently available to users in select countries. At this point, TikTok does not have any plans to launch TikTok Music in the U.S.

The feature itself is simple to use. Users will find an “Add Song” button next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You feed. Upon pressing the button for the first time, users can select their preferred music streaming service. The track will then be saved to either a default playlist or a custom playlist in Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music. Additionally, users can also utilize the “Add to Music App” feature directly from an artist’s Sound Detail page.

Overall, TikTok’s integration with third-party streaming services bridges the gap between music discovery on TikTok and consumption on music streaming platforms. This seamless connection allows music fans to easily enjoy full-length songs on their preferred streaming service, creating even greater value for artists and rightsholders.

FAQ

1. Is the “Add to Music App” feature available worldwide?

No, the feature is currently available to users in the U.S. and U.K. with plans for expansion into more markets in the future.

2. Does TikTok earn money from its integration with third-party streaming services?

The terms of TikTok’s agreements with Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music have not been disclosed. However, it has been stated that no money is changing hands between TikTok and the streaming platforms.

3. Does TikTok have its own music streaming service?

Yes, TikTok Music is a premium music-streaming service and app available in select countries, but it is not currently available in the U.S.

4. How can users access the “Add to Music App” feature?

Users can find the “Add Song” button next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You feed. Upon pressing the button for the first time, they can select their preferred music streaming service and save the track to a custom playlist or default playlist.

5. How does TikTok’s music integration benefit artists and rightsholders?

By seamlessly connecting music discovery on TikTok to music consumption on third-party streaming services, TikTok’s “Add to Music App” feature generates greater value for artists and rightsholders increasing engagement and enabling fans to enjoy full-length songs on their preferred streaming service.