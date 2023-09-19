TikTok Introduces AI Labeling Tools for User-Generated Content

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is introducing a new toolset that allows users to label posts that have been created or enhanced artificial intelligence (AI). This move comes after the company added AI-powered filters and an image generator to enhance videos and create unique backgrounds for users.

The filters, which heavily rely on generative AI, are being renamed to clearly indicate their AI-driven nature. Moving forward, these filters will include the term “AI” in their names to make it easier for users to identify them.

However, the new labeling tools are not limited to TikTok-approved filters. Users can apply the label to any content that has been completely generated or significantly edited AI, regardless of its source. This labeling requirement is in line with the company’s policy, which aims to help viewers understand the context of AI-generated content and prevent the spread of misleading information.

To ensure accurate labeling, TikTok is developing its own algorithm that will automatically label AI-generated posts. Although the company has not announced the launch date for these in-house tools, it is actively working on this feature.

TikTok has collaborated with safety advisory councils, industry experts, and scholars to develop these labeling tools and enhance transparency. The platform has also committed to following the Partnership on AI’s Responsible Practices for Synthetic Media, which promotes increased transparency in AI use.

In addition, TikTok plans to partner with the nonprofit organization Digital Moment to host roundtable discussions with young community members to further explore the advancements of AI.

With these AI labeling tools and a focus on responsible AI practices, TikTok aims to provide a safer and more transparent environment for its users, while allowing them to creatively utilize AI in their content.

Definitions:

– Artificial intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence processes machines, especially computer systems, to perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence.

– Generative AI: AI systems that can generate new content, such as images, videos, or text, based on patterns and data analyzed the system.

Sources:

– No URLs provided