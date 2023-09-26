The Government’s Ban on TikTok Shop: A Mistake?

E-commerce observer Ignatius Untung disagrees with the Indonesian government’s decision to ban online sales through social media platforms like TikTok Shop. Though the ban aims to protect local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Untung argues that it is a mistake to compare TikTok and MSMEs directly. As an app, TikTok does not have its own products; it is a platform for merchants, the majority of whom are MSMEs, to sell their goods.

Untung believes that TikTok is not taking away market share from traditional markets but rather competing with other traders who are also using the platform. He emphasizes that TikTok’s business model relies on growing MSMEs and that it cannot be successful without MSMEs achieving success. He acknowledges the government’s delay in preparing regulations for e-commerce but criticizes their hasty decision-making without consulting all parties involved.

The government’s ban on social networking platforms like TikTok for online sales or social commerce is a result of the revision of Trade Minister’s Regulation No. 50 of 2020. These platforms will only be allowed to promote goods or services and not facilitate direct transactions.

While the government’s intention to protect local businesses is commendable, it is essential to consider the perspectives of industry experts like Ignatius Untung. The complex dynamics between e-commerce platforms, traders, and MSMEs require a more comprehensive approach to regulation. Working together with all stakeholders can lead to more effective solutions that balance the interests of all parties involved.

Definitions:

– MSMEs: Micro, small, and medium enterprises, typically referring to small businesses with fewer employees and lower annual revenue compared to larger corporations or enterprises.

