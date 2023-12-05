TikTok Trend Takes Over Boyfriends: Hilarious Reactions Ensue

Summary: A new TikTok trend called “Name A Woman” is going viral, resulting in hilarious responses from boyfriends around the world. The challenge involves asking boyfriends to name a woman, and if they don’t say their girlfriend’s name, it’s meant to provoke a funny reaction. The trend has gained widespread popularity, with millions of views and countless stitched videos showcasing the amusing answers. From celebrity crushes to random girl’s names, the responses have been anything but predictable. While the trend is lighthearted and not meant to be taken seriously, it has provided plenty of entertainment for TikTok users.

