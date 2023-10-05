TikTok Myth of the Week: The Dangerous Trend of Bone Smashing

Bone smashing, also known as bone mashing, is a disturbing trend that has gained popularity on platforms like TikTok. It involves hitting your face with a hammer or your knuckles in an attempt to make your bones bigger or thicker, particularly in the cheekbones and jawline. The idea of bone smashing comes from the concept of Wolff’s law, which states that bones remodel themselves in response to physical stress. However, there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of bone smashing for facial beautification.

Advocates of bone smashing often highlight athletes or boxers as examples of how Wolff’s law can lead to bone growth. However, it is important to note that these individuals achieve their physical physique through rigorous training, not hitting themselves with hammers. In reality, repeatedly tapping your face with a hard object may result in swelling, bruising, or even serious injuries like fractures or concussions.

Bone smashing is just one aspect of a subculture of young men who obsessively seek ways to alter their appearances, often in pursuit of a more masculine look. This culture also includes practices like mewing, which involves tongue exercises to enhance the jawline. However, the claims made proponents of mewing lack scientific support.

The obsession with looksmaxxing, a term that refers to the pursuit of physical attractiveness, is concerning. Many influencers propagate these practices on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. However, the authenticity of their before-and-after transformations is often questionable, with filters, camera angles, and cosmetic procedures playing major roles.

It is important to recognize that there is no single standard of beauty or power. These ideals are subjective and vary across different cultures and contexts. Obsessing over minute physical traits can be detrimental to one’s mental health and self-esteem.

In conclusion, bone smashing is a dangerous and ineffective trend that has gained traction on TikTok. It is crucial to prioritize safety and rely on scientifically proven methods for self-improvement rather than engaging in potentially harmful practices.

Definitions:

– Bone smashing: The act of hitting one’s face with a hammer or knuckles in an attempt to enhance bone structure, particularly in the cheekbones and jawline.

– Wolff’s law: A principle that describes how bones strengthen in response to physical stress.

– Mewing: Tongue exercises aimed at improving the jawline and overall facial appearance.

– Looksmaxxing: The pursuit of physical attractiveness through various techniques and practices.

