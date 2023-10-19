TikTok Music Launches Premium Streaming Service in Australia, Singapore, and Mexico

TikTok Music, the premium music streaming service from the popular social media platform TikTok, is now available to the public in Australia, Singapore, and Mexico. This comes after a successful beta roll-out in these markets back in July. TikTok Music has already launched in Brazil and Indonesia, where it includes the catalogs of major record labels Sony Music, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group.

However, in its latest three markets, TikTok Music is currently only licensed Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group, and the catalog of Universal Music Group is not available. TikTok has stated that they are actively in discussions with Universal to include their catalog on the platform. The absence of Universal’s music raises questions about why TikTok Music expanded its service without all three major record labels on board.

Earlier this year, TikTok faced controversy in Australia when it restricted access to major label music for some users. This move was seen as an “experiment” to test whether the platform could function without major label music. In response, TikTok launched its independent distribution platform, SoundOn, in Australia.

TikTok Music aims to offer a high-quality listening experience and increase opportunities and revenue for artists and rightsholders. The monthly prices for TikTok Music’s subscriptions vary country. In Australia, an Individual account costs AUD $8.99 per month, while in Singapore and Mexico, the prices are S$7.90 and MXN 95, respectively.

To enhance the music discovery experience, TikTok Music has added new features such as Party It for personalized collaborative listening and FYP Tuning for music scenes and moods. The app also features a music discovery assistant called Tonik, which allows users to search for artists, tracks, playlists, and get information about concerts and music news.

Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok, expressed excitement about the launch of TikTok Music and its potential to drive significant value to the music industry. The app also includes social music streaming features that connect it with the main TikTok app.

