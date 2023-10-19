TikTok Music Expands its Music-Streaming Service to New Markets

TikTok has officially launched its music-streaming service, TikTok Music, in Australia, Singapore, and Mexico. Previously available only in closed beta, the app can now be downloaded anyone in these countries. With these additions, TikTok Music is now available in five markets, including Brazil and Indonesia.

To celebrate the launch, TikTok Music has introduced some new features, including Tonik, a music discovery personal assistant powered ChatGPT. Tonik allows listeners to search for artists, tracks, and playlists, as well as providing information on concerts and music news. It also delves into the stories behind the music, giving users more context.

Other new features include ‘Party It’ for personalized group listening and ‘FYP Tuning,’ which allows users to swipe right for a choice of music scenes and moods. However, the most intriguing feature is the integration of ChatGPT into TikTok Music, creating a deep connection between the AI technology and the music service.

While Spotify has also used ChatGPT’s technology for its AI-powered DJ feature, TikTok’s integration appears to be more comprehensive. It remains to be seen how TikTok Music will continue to evolve and if it will challenge existing music streaming platforms.

Overall, TikTok Music’s expansion into new markets and the introduction of innovative features like Tonik demonstrate the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the music industry. As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, its music-streaming service has the potential to become a disruptive force in the industry.

