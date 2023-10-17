TikTok Expands Reach with “Out of Phone” Solution

TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, has announced its new “Out of Phone” solution, which will allow partners and brands to extend TikTok content beyond mobile devices and onto billboards, cinemas, and other out-of-home (OOH) screens. The initiative, unveiled at Advertising Week New York, aims to bring the joy and creativity of TikTok to new audiences in various real-world locations.

Dan Page, global head of distribution, new screens, at TikTok, explained, “With Out of Phone, we’re taking TikTok beyond the palm of our hands and into everyday life. From billboards to restaurants, gas stations to airports, we are on a mission to create endless ways for our community to experience the joy and creativity of TikTok.”

TikTok has partnered with several outdoor media companies to implement this initiative. Adomni and DIVE Billboards are the main partners covering multiple territories including the US, Canada, LATAM, and APAC. In addition, region-specific partners in the US include GSTV, Raydiant, Redbox, Loop TV, ReachTV, and VEVO. The latter three are also partnered in Canada. TikTok has also formed partnerships with Latam Airlines, Mude.Fit, VEVO, and Zanzar in the LATAM region.

Furthermore, TikTok has teamed up with Screenvision in the US and Cineplex in Canada to bring TikTok content to cinemas, replicating the experience of the app on the big screen. The platform is also exploring potential partnerships in the EU and UK.

TikTok’s “Out of Phone” solution marks a significant expansion of the platform’s reach and presents new opportunities for brands to engage with audiences in different environments. By leveraging OOH screens and cinemas, TikTok aims to make its content more accessible and visible to a wider range of users.

