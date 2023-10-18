TikTok Moms Promoting Unproven Detox Treatments for Children

A group of American moms on TikTok are claiming to be “detox” specialists and promoting unproven treatments for childhood behavioral disorders. These moms, who have a large following on the platform, endorse detox sprays and bath treatments, claiming that they help rid children of toxins such as heavy metals and parasites. However, experts warn that these claims are based on misinformation and lack any evidence.

The videos of these moms, which receive millions of views, illustrate how unqualified nutrition influencers are able topass content moderation rules to spread potentially harmful health misinformation. These influencers are accused of taking advantage of desperate parents and profiting from predatory multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes.

MLMs are banned on TikTok, but these moms find ways to promote their products without marking them as advertisements. They often direct viewers to websites that resemble MLM companies, selling detox products and recruiting new sales representatives through affiliate programs.

TikTok, however, does not tolerate MLMs and has deactivated accounts that are promoting such schemes. The platform’s community guidelines explicitly state that MLMs are not allowed. Many influencers try to protect themselves legally adding a disclaimer that their endorsements are “not medical advice,” but this tactic does not absolve them of the responsibility to provide accurate information.

The impact of this pseudoscientific misinformation is significant, particularly for parents of autistic children who are told that detox treatments can cure speech delays and other symptoms. Experts emphasize that detox is a scam and there is no scientific evidence to support its effectiveness.

Parents and experts alike have criticized these influencers for preying on vulnerable individuals and spreading falsehoods for personal gain. TikTok is flooded with unqualified influencers who spread misinformation on various topics, including vaccines, abortion, and health myths. This poses a serious risk to individuals making medical decisions based on inaccurate information.

It is crucial that platforms like TikTok improve their moderation efforts to prevent the spread of exploitative MLM schemes and misinformation that can harm individuals’ health and well-being.

