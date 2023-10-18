The Problem with Mom Influencers Pushing Detox Treatments on TikTok

On TikTok, a group of American moms who position themselves as “detox” specialists promote unproven treatments for childhood behavioral disorders. These influencers are part of a marketing campaign disguised as personal testimonies, where they endorse detox sprays and bath treatments without any scientific evidence to support their claims. Many of these videos garner millions of views, showcasing how unqualified nutrition influencers exploit content moderation rules to spread potentially harmful health misinformation.

These mom influencers are accused of participating in predatory multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes, in which they prey on desperate parents offering solutions to mood swings, picky eating, and even autism. MLMs are banned on TikTok, yet these influencers continue to peddle their products.

One influencer, Danica Walker, claims in her videos that detox products, particularly a spray, cured her toddler’s “mood issues.” However, her TikTok bio directs users to an MLM company that sells detox products and recruits new sales representatives. Despite inquiries and negative comments on her videos, Walker and the MLM company have not responded to requests for comment.

These influencer moms often exploit legal loopholes disclaiming that their recommendations are not medical advice, allowing them to shield themselves from legal challenges. However, the impact of their pseudoscientific misinformation is significant. Clinical psychologists and experts argue that there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of detox treatments.

Moreover, parents of autistic children have criticized these influencers for promoting false information that claims detox treatments can cure symptoms of autism. These parents feel targeted and manipulated these influencers who profit from their desperation.

While TikTok claims to have community guidelines prohibiting MLMs, many of these influencer accounts remain active. The engagement on their videos, however, is not as high as the detox endorsements. This highlights the alarming reality that lies spread faster online than the truth.

Sources:

– Source Title: [Source Article Summary] – [Source URL]

– Source Title: [Source Article Summary] – [Source URL]