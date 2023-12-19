Being a Supermom at Christmas: The Unseen Reality

Every year, Christmas brings joy and wonder to people around the world. It’s a time when families come together, exchanging gifts and creating cherished memories. But amidst all the merriment, there is one group of individuals who often go unnoticed – moms. They are the ones who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make Christmas special for everyone else.

Renee Reina’s viral TikTok video, titled “We’re Moms: Christmastime Edition,” sheds light on the realities faced moms during this festive season. It highlights three major challenges they often encounter: disappointments, responsibilities, and judgment. While there are exceptions, most moms bear the brunt of these hardships.

Disappointments occur when moms sacrifice their own enjoyment for the sake of their children. While everyone else is downstairs having a great time, moms are busy tending to their kids’ bedtime routines. The opportunity for meaningful conversations often becomes a distant dream.

The workload that falls on moms is immense. Even with two present parents, moms are typically the ones burdened with organizing and ensuring everything goes smoothly. They become the go-to person for every question about their children’s wishes. While some dads may know the latest trending toys, can they remember everyone’s favorite colors? It’s doubtful.

Adding insult to injury, moms often face judgmental comments from others. Despite their hard work and efforts to create memorable holidays, there is always someone ready to criticize. Whether it’s well-meaning family members suggesting their kids should stay up late or sharing outdated parenting advice, moms face unnecessary scrutiny.

Yet, amidst the challenges, moms are the true magic makers of Christmas. They are the ones who plan and execute every detail, from buying and wrapping presents to decorating the tree and baking cookies. Moms are the ones who make Christmas special and create lasting memories for their loved ones.

So, this Christmas, let’s recognize and appreciate the supermoms who make the holiday season truly magical. They deserve our support, understanding, and gratitude for all the unseen work they do to bring joy to our lives.