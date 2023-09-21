Mom Calls Child Protection Services and Police After Aunt Tattoos 7-Year-Old Daughter

A TikTok mom recently made headlines after sharing that her 7-year-old daughter received an illegal tattoo from her aunt. The incident occurred when the girl visited her dad’s side of the family in California. The daughter, Jayde, called her mother for permission, but her request was denied. However, despite being told no, Jayde went ahead and got a tattoo.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, Jayde’s mother exposed the illegal act, urging viewers to be cautious about who they allow around their children. It was discovered that not only did the aunt tattoo Jayde, but she also tattooed at least two other people without changing the needle, raising concerns about hygiene and safety.

The mom received overwhelming support on TikTok, with many expressing shock and outrage over an underage child getting a tattoo. Some even suggested pressing charges against the aunt. Jayde’s mother kept her composure but expressed her anger towards the situation.

While it is unclear if the aunt will face charges for the tattoo, Jayde’s mom is determined to protect her daughter at all costs. The incident serves as a reminder for parents to be vigilant and aware of who is influencing their children, especially when it comes to activities that could potentially harm them.

This story highlights the importance of open communication between parents and children, as well as the need for education regarding illegal and unsafe practices. It also sheds light on the potential consequences of not properly supervising children, even in the presence of relatives.

Source: Molly Byrne, Published: 2023-09-21, Updated: 2023-09-21