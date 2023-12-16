Title: Controversial Elf on the Shelf Display Sparks Ethical Concerns

Summary: A recent video posted on TikTok featuring an Elf on the Shelf display using live goldfish has sparked outrage among animal lovers and raised ethical concerns. While the traditional Christmas tradition of the mischievous elf has gained popularity, this particular display has been criticized for its potentially harmful impact on the lives of the fish involved.

In a viral video, TikTok user Cece, also known as butterrgirll, showcased her latest Elf on the Shelf idea: a bathtub filled with live goldfish, complete with a fishing pole and a playful caption. While some viewers found the display amusing, others condemned it as “disgusting” and “disturbing.”

The Elf on the Shelf tradition involves families “adopting” an elf who acts as a scout, reporting back to Santa on children’s behavior. Every morning, the elf is found in a new location, showcasing its magical abilities to children.

Although many parents create creative and humorous displays for their elf, Cece was accused of taking it too far. Concerns were raised over the welfare of the fish used as props, as Cece mentioned that her sister’s turtles would eventually consume them.

Critics argue that using live animals for entertainment purposes, even temporarily, is unethical. Commenters expressed their disapproval, suggesting alternative options such as using toy fish to achieve the same effect without endangering the lives of living creatures.

Elisa Allen, a vice president at PETA, highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding in these situations. She emphasized that fish, unlike the fictional Elf on the Shelf, are sentient beings deserving of respect and should not be reduced to mere props for social media views.

While the Elf on the Shelf tradition remains popular, this incident serves as a reminder to consider the potential consequences and ethics involved in creating holiday displays. Encouraging empathy and mindful practices can help ensure that all living beings are treated with compassion, even during festive times.