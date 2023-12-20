TikTok Struggles to Moderate Content in Foreign Languages

TikTok moderators are facing difficulties in assessing content related to the Israel-Gaza conflict due to the removal of an internal tool for flagging videos in foreign languages. The platform’s decision to remove the tool has resulted in moderators in Europe having trouble flagging videos they don’t understand, particularly in Arabic and Hebrew, which are appearing more frequently in their queues.

Previously, moderators had access to a button called “not my language” or “foreign language” that allowed them to indicate when a video or post was not in their language. However, about six to nine months ago, the button was mysteriously removed without any explanation.

As a result, moderators now have to rely solely on visual cues, as they often cannot understand the words spoken in the videos. They can only apply policies to visible signs of guideline breaches, which can be limiting.

When moderators raised concerns about this issue, they were advised to use Google Translate to decipher the words if possible. However, this method is time-consuming and doesn’t provide a comprehensive understanding of the content.

This removal of the language button raises questions about how TikTok effectively moderates its users, given that it boasts over 1 billion users worldwide. Internal communications seen The Guardian suggest there may be further issues with how the platform is policed.

TikTok has stated that it employs thousands of moderators globally and provides them with extensive training and tools to ensure the platform’s safety. The platform claims to have increased its moderation sources in Hebrew and Arabic since the conflict started and says it has removed over 1.3 million videos from the conflict region that violated content guidelines.

However, this latest revelation about the removal of the language button highlights a significant challenge for TikTok’s moderation efforts and raises concerns about potential misinterpretations and biases among moderators. It is crucial for platforms like TikTok to develop effective tools and strategies to address these issues and ensure fair and accurate content moderation.