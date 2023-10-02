TikTok Testing Ad-Free Monthly Subscription Plan

TikTok, the popular video hosting platform, is reportedly testing a new ad-free monthly subscription plan. This plan would allow users to get rid of ads while enjoying the short-format videos on the app.

Android Authority has discovered new strings in the latest version of the TikTok app that indicate the testing of this subscription plan. The strings include messages like:

“We are testing the Ad-free plan with the TikTok community. By continuing, you agree to the terms and acknowledge that you have read our privacy policy to learn how we collect, use, and share data. You also accept the immediate provision of the Ad-free subscription. Price includes VAT.”

Upon launching the TikTok app, Android Authority was presented with an option to choose a plan, revealing that the ad-free monthly subscription is priced at $4.99 per month during the testing stage.

At this point, it appears that an ad-free experience is the sole perk of this paid subscription. Other features, such as a verification badge, similar to that offered X (formerly Twitter), may be announced with a broader release.

Android Authority mentions that it was not able to see the same screen on all of its accounts, suggesting that TikTok is currently testing the plan with a limited number of users. The success of this testing period will likely determine whether the subscription plan receives a wider rollout in the future.

While there is no official confirmation from TikTok regarding this ad-free monthly subscription plan, it could provide an appealing option for users who want to enjoy a seamless viewing experience without ads interrupting their videos.

Sources:

– Android Authority