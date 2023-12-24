The Silent Depression: A TikTok Trend That Divides the Nation

Summary: A viral TikTok trend claiming that the U.S. economy is in a “Silent Depression” has sparked debate among economists and analysts. While some argue that rising costs of living indicate a worsening economic situation, others believe that the notion is divorced from reality. Despite positive indicators such as decreasing unemployment rates and rising wages, Americans continue to bear the brunt of increasing prices in their daily lives.

The idea of a “Silent Depression” gained traction on TikTok when realtor Freddie Smith compared the average salary and basic costs of today to those of the Great Depression. Smith’s video garnered widespread attention, leading many others to share figures and anecdotes that seemed to confirm the existence of this economic crisis. However, economists interviewed CNBC quickly dismissed these claims.

Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor, pointed out that wages are rising faster than inflation, which boosts buying power and is hardly indicative of a depression. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation have been successful, with many predicting a “soft landing” for 2024. Despite these positive insights, surveys have shown that Americans are still dissatisfied with the state of the economy.

It is crucial to recognize the significant progress of the past century. Brett House, an economics professor, highlighted advancements in labor rights, technology, medicine, human rights, and access to information and education. Comparing the living conditions of today to those of 1923 is divorced from reality when considering the increased opportunities and quality of life.

While there may be differing views on the current state of the economy, experts caution against labeling the situation as a depression. Susan Houseman, a research director, emphasized that a depression is a “totally different order of magnitude” and has not been witnessed for the past 80 to 90 years.

As the TikTok trend continues to divide opinions, it highlights the ongoing discontent amongst Americans about rising prices and the cost of living. While the economy may be showing signs of improvement, addressing these concerns remains crucial to ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of the nation’s citizens.