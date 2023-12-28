Social Media Giants Rake in Billions from Ads Targeting Children Under 18

Research conducted Harvard University has revealed that social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube, collectively earned approximately $11 billion in advertising revenue from children under the age of 18 in 2022. These platforms continue to generate significant profits from young users despite mounting pressure to enhance child protection measures and mitigate exposure to harmful content that can impact mental health.

The study found that $8.6 billion of the advertising revenue came from children between the ages of 13 and 17, while an additional $2.1 billion was generated from children under the age of 12. The concerning figures highlight the extent to which social media platforms rely on the engagement of young users for their financial success.

Bryn Austin, senior author of the study, commented on the growing concerns surrounding youth mental health and the need for legislation to address the harmful effects of social media on young people. Despite claims of self-regulation social media platforms, they have yet to take meaningful steps to protect children, Austin noted. The researchers argue that the overwhelming financial incentives of these platforms outweigh their commitment to safeguarding the well-being of young users.

Among the platforms examined, Snapchat emerged as the frontrunner, with 41% of its advertising revenue originating from users aged 18 and under. TikTok followed closely at 35%, while YouTube garnered 27% of its ad revenue from children.

These findings emphasize the critical need for increased regulation and corporate accountability in the realm of social media. As children remain lucrative targets for advertising, it is vital to implement stricter safeguards to protect their mental health and well-being.