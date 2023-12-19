TikTok, Meta, and Other Social Media Firms Challenge Utah’s Stricter Child Social Media Rules

Utah’s recent legislation imposing stricter regulations on children’s use of social media has sparked a legal battle, with major social media companies including TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) taking legal action. The laws, signed in March Governor Spencer Cox, forbid children from using social media between the hours of 22:30 and 06:30 without parental consent. Additionally, children are required to provide age verification to open and maintain accounts, with potential fines for social media companies that fail to obtain such proof.

However, TikTok, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Meta, and other social media organizations represented NetChoice have filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing that the new rules are unconstitutional. The group asserts that the regulations compromise data security and limit access to public content.

NetChoice Director Chris Marchese stated, “We are fighting to ensure that all Utahns can embrace digital tools without the forceful clutch of government control.” While Governor Cox acknowledged the possibility of legal challenges, he cited increasing research linking social media use to mental health issues in children, emphasizing his commitment to protecting young people.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for the state of Utah stated that they are reviewing the legal action but maintain their focus on safeguarding young people from the negative effects of social media use.

Despite the opposing arguments, both sides acknowledge the importance of addressing the impacts of social media on children. As this legal battle unfolds, the outcome will have significant implications for the regulation of social media platforms and the responsibility of both companies and government in protecting minors online.