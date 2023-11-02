TikTok Challenges Last-Click Attribution Model for Ad Measurement

Steve Lockwood, head of measurement for TikTok in Europe & Israel, recently spoke at TikTok’s For You Summit about the limitations of the last-click attribution model in measuring the impact of ad viewership. Lockwood argued that this traditional measurement model fails to capture the full picture of advertising touchpoints throughout the customer journey, leading to a potential underinvestment in platforms like TikTok.

Lockwood emphasized the personalization of TikTok’s For You page, which offers algorithmically curated content based on users’ preferences. He suggested that the more personalized an ad or content experience is, the more entertaining and impactful it becomes. Thus, the number of views an ad receives on TikTok holds significant value for advertisers, as it represents the potential for scalable messages and rapid reach.

However, Lockwood acknowledged the challenge in effectively measuring this impact. Last-click attribution, which allocates credit solely to the final touchpoint before a purchase, may not provide a fair distribution of credit. According to internal figures shared TikTok, 79% of purchases attributed to the platform are missed this model. Lockwood believes that advertisers should adopt an “outcome-based” measurement model that combines mixed-media modeling, incrementality, and some attribution to gain a more holistic understanding of ad effectiveness.

In a world where the customer journey is complex and involves multiple social channels before users often turn to search engines for product discovery, measuring the contribution of views to a purchase requires a more comprehensive approach. Therefore, Lockwood argues for a diverse range of inputs to establish a reliable source of truth in ad measurement.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to measuring ad effectiveness, TikTok’s challenge to the last-click attribution model highlights the need for a more nuanced approach that considers the full range of touchpoints and the unique context of each advertising platform.

