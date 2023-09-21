TikTok Tests Integration of Google Search in In-App Results

TikTok is currently testing a new feature that includes Google Search in its in-app search results. The test, discovered app researcher Radu Oncescu, showcases a small box on TikTok’s search page, encouraging users to search for the same terms on Google.

While this feature has not been rolled out to all users at present, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed that the integration of Google Search is one of several third-party integrations being tested in select markets.

This comes shortly after reports that TikTok is also experimenting with incorporating Wikipedia entries directly into its search results. It is evident that TikTok aims to be more than just a platform for viral dance moves; it seeks to become a one-stop-shop for various online activities.

The inclusion of Google Search in TikTok is noteworthy for a few reasons. It is significant because a Google executive observed that younger users are now turning to TikTok and Instagram for their internet searches, instead of relying solely on Google.

The fact that social media apps already capture a large portion of users’ time makes it plausible that young people would prefer not to leave TikTok to perform searches. This behavior shift represents a substantial change from traditional internet usage and has potential implications for Google’s search dominance.

Moreover, Google’s argument in the face of an ongoing antitrust trial is that its search business faces ample competition. TikTok’s integration of Google Search into its platform supports this argument, as it demonstrates that users have alternatives when it comes to online searches.

In summary, TikTok is testing the integration of Google Search into its in-app search results. This move further expands TikTok’s scope beyond viral content and positions it as a multifaceted platform for online activities. It also underscores the changing behavior of internet users, particularly younger demographics, who favor social media apps for their search needs. This development could impact the ongoing antitrust trial involving Google’s search business.

Sources:

– TechCrunch

– Business Insider

– The Verge