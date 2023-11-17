TikTok Shows Interest in Setting up Training Center in Thailand

TikTok, a popular video-sharing social media app, has expressed its interest in establishing a training center in Thailand to promote Thai food and soft power among Thai users. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed this news after meeting with TikTok executives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in San Francisco. The Thai government plans to offer tax incentives to the company.

Thailand has a considerable user base on TikTok, with approximately 43 million users. In the discussion, Prime Minister Srettha emphasized the need to support each other’s interests, including assisting TikTok in developing its business while promoting Thai products, such as through the One Tambon, One Product (Otop) initiative. He highlighted the potential of TikTok as a platform for showcasing cooking videos, a trend that has gained significant viewership.

The Prime Minister proposed the establishment of a training center in Thailand where TikTok can provide valuable insights on effectively harnessing the platform’s potential. Additionally, the Board of Investment has expressed its willingness to provide tax incentives, generating further interest from the social media company.

TikTok, owned ByteDance, boasts a large user base in Southeast Asia, with over 325 million active monthly users in the region. Furthermore, 15 million small businesses utilize the platform each month. Recognizing the importance of this market, TikTok executives expressed their appreciation for the significant user base in Thailand. They also revealed plans to expand into the field of education.

This meeting with TikTok was not the only significant interaction for Prime Minister Srettha at the Apec summit. He also engaged in discussions with executives from Booking.com, an online booking platform. Following the announcement of the visa-free policy for Chinese and Kazakh tourists, the number of people visiting the site has increased seven-fold. The Prime Minister aims to explore potential collaborations with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to maximize the benefits for both parties.

Overall, TikTok’s interest in establishing a training center in Thailand underscores the platform’s recognition of the country’s vibrant user base and the potential for promoting Thai products and services. With tax incentives and support from the Thai government, this collaboration could pave the way for exciting opportunities in the future.

FAQs

1. What is TikTok?

TikTok is a popular video-sharing social media app owned the Chinese technology company ByteDance. It allows users to create and share short-form videos.

2. How many TikTok users are there in Southeast Asia?

According to TikTok, there are over 325 million active monthly users in Southeast Asia.

3. What is the One Tambon, One Product (Otop) initiative?

The One Tambon, One Product (Otop) initiative is an economic development program in Thailand that aims to promote locally made products and services from various provinces. It encourages small-scale entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase their unique offerings.

Sources:

– Bangkok Post: www.bangkokpost.com