TikTok Privacy Concerns: Who’s Affected?

Summary: TikTok has faced privacy concerns for years due to its alleged data collection practices and sharing of user information with third parties. In a recent development, it has come to light that TikTok may be intercepting data from individuals who do not even use the app. The company’s TikTok Pixel tool and other developer tools embedded on various websites allegedly allow them to collect sensitive user data, even when privacy settings are enabled to block third-party tracking. As a result, a class action lawsuit has been filed against TikTok and its owner, ByteDance, with the potential for affected individuals to join.

This article highlights that individuals who do not use the TikTok app but have visited certain websites may be eligible to join the class action lawsuit. Attorneys experienced in privacy concerns can evaluate each case and assist in taking legal action if eligibility criteria are met. It is emphasized that TikTok’s privacy concerns have gained significant attention, leading to actions such as a ban on the app the governor of Montana and the prohibition of TikTok on all state-owned electronic devices in Utah.

The article explains that TikTok tracks non-TikTok users through pixel-tracking plugins embedded on websites. These plugins, including TikTok Pixel, allow websites to share visitor activity with TikTok, enabling the collection of browsing history, search terms, ad engagement, IP addresses, and other sensitive data. The plaintiff in the class action lawsuit argues that TikTok’s use of these tools violates privacy rights and poses a risk to personal privacy, even for individuals who have taken precautions to avoid TikTok’s privacy concerns.

The potential impact of TikTok pixel tracking is highlighted, indicating that many websites, including Match.com, Bumble.com, Etrade.com, and more, may use this technology to acquire sensitive user data without their consent. The article concludes encouraging individuals who have not used the TikTok app but have visited certain websites to fill out a form for further information and to determine if they qualify for the class action lawsuit investigation.

Definitions:

– TikTok Pixel: A web developer tool used websites to share visitor activity with TikTok, allowing data collection and tracking.

– ByteDance: The parent company of TikTok.

