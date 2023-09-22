TikTok Expands as a Search Engine with Integration of Google Results

TikTok, the popular video-based app, is making strides to solidify its position as a search engine. Users have increasingly turned to the app to find various recommendations and advice, ranging from travel destinations to cleaning strategies to dining options. Now, TikTok is taking steps to integrate Google search results into its own in-app searches, further establishing itself as a search engine.

The integration was discovered app researcher Radu Oncescu and later confirmed TikTok to Business Insider. This means that when users conduct a search on TikTok, they may see Google results displayed alongside the app’s own search results. In addition to Google search integration, TikTok has also been observed incorporating snippets from Wikipedia into its search functionality.

The recognition of TikTok as a search competitor has been acknowledged Google’s Senior Vice President of Search Product, Prabhakar Raghavan. Raghavan stated that in their studies, nearly 40 percent of young people no longer turn to Google Maps or Search when looking for a place to eat. Instead, they rely on TikTok and other social media platforms like Instagram.

This move TikTok reflects its growing influence and the evolution of user behavior in terms of search habits. As users increasingly view TikTok as a source of information and recommendations, the integration of Google search results serves to enhance the app’s search capabilities and provide users with a more comprehensive search experience.

Overall, TikTok’s expansion as a search engine signifies its ability to adapt and cater to user needs. By integrating popular search engine results, TikTok aims to solidify its position as a go-to platform for users seeking various types of information and recommendations.

Sources:

– Business Insider